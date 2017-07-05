Intel loses some CPU market to AMD, cuts 140 jobs due to IoT closures

The PassMark benchmarking utility shows Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CPU gaining some market share from competitor Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) , according to ZDNet.

At the end of last year, 17.8% of PassMark testing completed on AMD CPUs, which was down 3% from the beginning of the year. But the number has now jumped to 26.2%.

AMD CPUs still only have two spots on the PassMark CPU Popularity list with AMD Ryzen 5 1600 coming in fifth and AMD FX-8350 Eight-Core in ninth place.

Meanwhile, Intel has cut nearly 140 jobs related to the company’s IoT product cuts.

Intel shares are up 1.08% .

AMD shares are up 5.42% .

Previously: Intel cancels three IoT products (June 21)