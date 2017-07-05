Exxon, other oil companies lobby against bill to toughen Russia sanctions

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.4% ), Chevron (CVX -1.3% ) and other energy companies are expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners, WSJ reports.

The pushback could affect House passage of the legislation - aimed partly at punishing Russia for the country's efforts to interfere with last year’s U.S. presidential election - after the bill breezed through the Senate last month on a 98-2 vote.

XOM’s advocacy also presents a potential political problem for the Trump administration, which has been trying to avoid conflict of interest questions involving Secretary of State Tillerson, the company’s former CEO.