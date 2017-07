Maxim Group sees upside for 13 restaurant stocks

Maxim Group's Stephen Anderson is more bullish than many restaurant sector analysts with 13 Buy ratings on the books.

Discounted share price of Maxim Buy-rated restaurant stocks to their price targets: Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) -12%, Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) -31%, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) -30%, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -16%, Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) -28%, DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) -44%, Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) -14%, Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) -42%, Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) -32%, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) -20%, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) -9%, Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) -24%, Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) -51%.

Source: Maxim Group coverage update

