Barrick Gold wades into dispute between Acacia Mining, Tanzania government

Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) management has been excluded from talks with the Tanzanian government about resolving a tax dispute after its majority shareholder Barrick Gold (ABX +1.2% ) intervened.

ABX, which owns 63% of Acacia, is trying to convince Tanzanian Pres. Magufuli to lift an export ban on gold concentrate and reach a settlement over claims that Acacia has been under-reporting the amount of the concentrate it exports by a factor 10x - essentially amounting to a multi-million dollar fraud.

Magufuli has sent shock waves through mining operators in the country with a series of actions since 2015 that he says are meant to distribute revenue to the Tanzanian people; this week, the parliament passed new mining and tax laws to make it mandatory for the state to own at least 16% of mining projects, plus other laws giving the country the right to tear up and renegotiate contracts for natural resources and removing the right to international arbitration.