Celgene up nearly 2% as Barron's stays bullish; Leerink notes catalysts

Celgene's (CELG +1.9% ) up 32% since he turned bullish, but Barron's Jack Hough says it could rally another 20% thanks to a pipeline to help diversity away from Revlimid.

One of those drugs is the MS-treatment ozanimod, and the team at Leerink - which recently upgraded Celgene - expects it to be one of the stock's bigger catalysts.

"Ozanimod faces competition from multiple other second generation S1P’s, but so far has the lower rates of atrioventricular block and bradycardia, and therefore the best chance of a differentiated label to justify branded drug pricing and support significant share gains in multiple sclerosis (and inflammatory bowel diseases). "