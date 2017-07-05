Argus hikes estimates on Constellation Brands

Argus lifts its price target on Constellation Brands (STZ +1% ) to $220 from $196 after taking in the company's strong earnings report.

Analyst John Satszak says Constellation's better-than-expected operating margin was driven by strong beer volume and a more favorable product mix. Looking ahead, the investment firm expects Constellation sales and earnings growth at to be driven by new products, new packaging, and line extensions.

Argus on STZ numbers: "For FY18, we estimate revenue of $7.8 billion, above the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Based on our expectations for greater-than-expected cost synergies from the Ballast Point acquisition and management's guidance, we are raising our FY18 EPS estimate from $7.90 to $8.30. For FY19, we are raising our estimate from $8.50 to $9.00."

Source: Analyst note