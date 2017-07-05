China Mobile loses favor with Morgan Stanley ahead of 5G spending

Morgan Stanley has dinged China's top telecom, China Mobile (CHL -1.9% ), with a two-notch downgrade and cut it from its Asia Pacific ex-Japan telecom portfolio, where it made up 10%.

China Unicom (CHU -6.9% ) fell out of favor as well as MS sees a heavy 5G spending cycle ramping up beginning in 2019 with a peak cycle in 2020-2023. China Telecom (CHA -0.8% ) remains in that portfolio as the only China stock.

"This is a painful journey for CM," the firm says, "considering: (a) higher capex for nationwide coverage using high spectrum bands (3-6GHz)

It's cutting 2018-2019 EPS estimates by 3-5%, now 5-7% below consensus.

Alongside cutting China Mobile and China Unicom from that ex-Japan AP telecom portfolio, it's reduced China's weighting overall (to 15% from 40%) with those moves, leaving China Telecom behind and adding India's Bharti and Indonesia's XL Axiata.