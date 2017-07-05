Bloomberg: U.S. favors 15B-gallon biofuels quota for next year, matching 2017

The Trump administration will propose that refiners use 15B gallons of renewable fuels next year, Bloomberg reports, matching the 2017 requirement set by the Obama administration and setting up a potential clash with oil refiners that pushed for a smaller quota.

Refiners say the ethanol requirement exceeds a 10% "blend wall” that can be easily blended into the fuel supply; The American Petroleum Institute had asked the EPA to set lower quotas that would reflect ~9.7% of projected gasoline demand.

Relevant ethanol stocks include ADM, ANDE, PEIX, OTCPK:BFRE, GPRE, REX.

Biofuel names include: REGI, FF, AMRS, GEVO, CDTI

Refiners include: CVI, CVRR, VLO, HFC, PBF