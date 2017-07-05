Recession preconditions flashing red - Greg Ip

Said preconditions, according to the WSJ's Greg Ip: Full-strength labor market, frothy asset prices, tightening central banks, and a pervasive sense of calm. In other words, by definition, recessions need to start from a position of economic strength.

Timing, of course, is a far different matter. Unemployment fell as low as the current 4.3% in 1989 and 2006, and recessions hit about a year later. It also fell to that level in 1998, but the recession wasn't for another three years; in 1965, it took four years until the contraction.