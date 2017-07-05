Alexion higher after posting Strensiq update

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN +3.9% ) announced that it reached a national funding agreement with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and the National Health Service England on Strensiq for patients in England with pediatric-onset hypophosphatasia.

Strensiq is approved in the European Union as a long-term enzyme replacement therapy in patients with pediatric-onset HPP. Strensiq is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with perinatal-, infantile- and juvenile-onset HPP, as well as in Japan and other countries. Alexion is currently progressing local funding processes for Strensiq in additional countries worldwide.

Source: Press Release