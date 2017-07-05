Premium VOD threat hangs over movie theater sector

Movie theater stocks are down again on concerns over the impact on traffic of premium video on demand initiatives.

Catching notice today from investors is a fresh note from Morgan Stanley warning on the "collapsing" movie exclusivity window as premium VOD lures in more studios.

MoffettNathanson was ahead of MS in calling out the threat of premium VOD in am insightful note posted a few weeks ago.

"Under our base case analysis, film studios stand to gain $1.3 billion from PVOD to help offset their home video declines. This could lead to a net profit loss to exhibitors of $380 million even with beneficial splits of 15%, as the upside from sharing in PVOD revenues would not be enough to offset the lost profits from lower theatrical attendance," warned the firm.

MoffettNathanson also pointed to the impact Netflix (NFLX +0.9% ) will have on the sector.

"It is just as important to pay close attention to the impact Netflix will have on both exhibitors and studios. We estimate the company’s ambitious goals of ramping up to 40-50 movies per year could ultimately cost the exhibition industry $280-$930 million in profits.

Source: Analyst note