Biotechs head higher ahead of Q2 earnings dump

Biotechs are on the move after Bernstein expresses confidence on the sector ahead of Q2 earnings.
The firm predicts earnings beats for Biogen (BIIB +1.7%) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ -0.4%) when their numbers are spilled. On a broader look, Bernstein thinks concerns on drug prices are fading a bit.
Gainers today include Calithera Biosciences (CALA +11.1%), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC +8.7%), Achillon Pharmaceuticals (ACHN +8.4%), ImmunoGen (IMGN +6.9%) and Juno Therapeutics (JUNO +6.3%).
Source: Bloomberg
The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) is up 1.21%.
