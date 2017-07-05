Oil market has "materially worsened" says longtime bull Andy Hall

via Bloomberg

"Not only did sentiment plumb new depths but fundamentals appear to have materially worsened," says Astenbeck Capital's Andy Hall in a July 3 letter to investors.

He takes note of U.S. shale drilling growing at a "surprisingly fast rate," raising the odds for significant oversupply next year even with maintenance of OPEC supply cuts.

Prices, he says, could remain stuck near or below $50 per barrel.

Oil continues sharply lower on the session, down 3.9% to $45.22.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, UHN, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI