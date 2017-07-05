UBS: Charter streaming not yet a big ESPN threat

Disney (DIS -1.9% ) investors should be on watch to see how Charter (CHTR +1.6% ) handles its latest pass at a streaming television service that excludes sports mainstay ESPN from its base tier, UBS says.

Spectrum TV Stream is starting at $19.95/month in large part by avoiding the high per-subscriber fees that ESPN demands, often estimated at between $6-$7/month. Meanwhile, ESPN's flagging number have presented the biggest downside catalyst to Disney stock in the past couple of years.

As for Disney worries, UBS analyst Doug Mitchelson says Stream is just a trial run for now and not being advertised on Charter's site, and since the offer isn't a virtual MVPD, it's limited by minimum penetration contracts.

Charter could shift up to 1M customers to Stream without running into contract problems with ESPN, says Mitchelson.