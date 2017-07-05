This year's tech IPOs struggle to pass listing price

Notable tech IPOs from this year fall to or below IPO prices due to monetization and market concerns.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) debuted in March at $17 a share and shares are currently down 1.42% to $17.34.

Investors have expressed concerns about Snapchat’s low membership numbers and ad revenue monetization.

Data analysis software company Cloudera (CLDR -0.1% ) went public in April for $15 a share and is now trading only slightly higher after a post-earnings fall last month.

Enterprise cloud company Tintri (TNTR -3% ) debuted last week at $7 after lowering the IPO price from the original $10.50 to $12.50. Shares have fallen to nearly even with that listing price.

Tintri faces competition from Nutanix, which went public last year and currently sits above its $16 IPO price, and Pure Storage, now below its 2015 listing price of $17.