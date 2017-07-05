Defense stocks take off amid escalating U.S.-North Korea tensions

Defense stocks are on the rise after North Korea launched its first ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental U.S.; BA +1.6% , RTN +1.5%, LMT +1.4% , NOC +1.2%, GD +0.9% .

North Korea's actions may cause the U.S., Japan and South Korea to fund missile defense "at an above average rate," particularly benefiting RTN, Orbital ATK (OA +2.1% ) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD +2.3% ), according to Jefferies analysts.