Report says to sell tech ahead of underperformance; semiconductors recover

Investors should trade tech stocks ahead of a potential underperformance, warns Larry McDonald in his Bear Traps Report, per CNBC.

"Getting out in front of the rotation is more important than valuation – as capital flows out of highly concentrated trades it has to go somewhere in a bull market. It's a growth into value tsunami," McDonald writes about tech stocks.

The strategist also notes that the volatility measures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 have spread to the largest difference since 2004, but the gap should close shortly.

McDonald attributes the gap to investors moving away from growth stocks in favor of value stocks.

Tech stocks have experienced recent pullbacks including the high profile FAANG stocks: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google).

Semiconductors took a rough hit but have started to rebound. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.13% .

Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, XTH, FTXL