Reuters: Siemens turbines delivered to Crimea despite sanctions

Russia has delivered electricity turbines made by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -0.8% ) to Crimea, despite European Union sanctions barring EU companies from supplying it with energy technology, Reuters reports.

It is not clear if Siemens knew of or condoned the equipment transfer, but legal experts say the move exposes the company to accusations of indirect sanctions-busting and of not taking sufficient safeguards to ensure its equipment does not end up on territory most countries view as illegally annexed.

Delivery of the turbines, intended for two new power stations under construction, reportedly had been delayed for more than a year because the companies involved feared violating EU sanctions.