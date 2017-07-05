Jana, seeking to kill EQT deal for Rice Energy, values EQT breakup at $4.5B

Jana Partners says an immediate separation of EQT Corp.'s (EQT -0.2% ) midstream pipeline business would create as much as $4.5B in shareholder value, or $26/share, part of its argument about why it believes an EQT breakup would be better for shareholders than the pending acquisition of Rice Energy (RICE +0.9% ).

"A Rice acquisition would result in EQT paying away more than the value of the transaction synergies, the majority of which are questionable... thus substantially diluting the value of an eventual separation to current EQT shareholders by transferring much of their upside potential to Rice shareholders," Jana says in a letter.

Jana, which earlier this week said it would attempt to halt the Rice deal, says it is prepared if necessary to submit board nominees "who have each made substantial personal investments in EQT's stock."