YPF slips despite fresh financing for Argentina power projects with GE

YPF (YPF -1.2% ) is lower despite securing $220M in financing for two jointly owned electricity projects in Argentina with partner General Electric (GE -0.5% ), in the first power plant project financing in the country in nearly 20 years.

The financing is for the 267 MW Tucumán and 107 MW Loma Campana II projects, ensuring their completion with both more than halfway through construction; commercial operations are expected to begin in February 2018 and December 2017, respectively.

YPF says the project finance is an important milestone as it completes the funding of all its power projects under construction, but Dimitra DeFotis of Barron's notes that local lenders may be tapped out.