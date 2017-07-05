ONEOK upgraded at BMO as concerns about weakening oil prices "overblown"

ONEOK (OKE -2.4% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $59 price target, raised from $53, at BMO Capital, which says the large increase in the percentage of its EBITDA coming from fee-based and take-or-pay assets in the past few years has significantly reduced the company's risk.

BMO also believes concerns about weakening oil prices' impact on OKE are overblown, as lower oil prices probably will not affect guidance for a 9%-11% dividend compound annual growth rate through 2021, and the company should see a relatively stable production volume level of 1.7B cf/day through 2020.

Shares are lower amid a broad-based selloff today in energy names; also, Morgan Stanley resumed coverage on OKE with an Equal Weight, down from Overweight, with a $54 price target.