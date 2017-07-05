Snapchat rolls out new features including links, voice filters

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) rolls out new Snapchat features through an update today.

Paperclip allows users to attach a link to a Snap, which viewers can access by swiping on the link.

Backdrops operates like a scissor tool where users can highlight a particular area of an image then swap out the area for one of the available Backdrop designs.

Voice Filters expand from the previous voice altering filters that rotated in among the daily AR filters. The new Voice Filter option exists in its own menu that provides several voice options without attached face filters.