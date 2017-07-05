Physicians Realty closes 20M-share offering

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC -0.7% ) has closed a public offering of stock, selling 20M shares at $20.40 each.

Shares closed today at $20.16.

Net proceeds of about $391M will be contributed to limited partnership Physicians Realty in exchange for LP common units.

That operating partnership will use its proceeds to repay its revolving credit and fund pending acquisitions along with general purposes.

Book-running managers were KeyBanc Capital Markets, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets and Stifel.