Bloomberg: Northland Power scraps sale after failing to find a buyer

Canadian renewable energy producer Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) has failed to find a buyer after running a sale process, Bloomberg reports.

China Three Gorges Corp. and China's State Power Investment Corp. were said to be among companies considering second-round bids for the utility, but Three Gorges did not secure Chinese regulatory approval to proceed with an offer, while SPIC’s final bid failed to meet Northland’s expectations, according to the report.

Some Canadian pension funds also looked at Northland Power earlier in the sale process and reportedly balked at the valuation.