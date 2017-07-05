Tesla sheds 7% as pace of deliveries dissected

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ended down 7.24% to $327.09 as they hit their lowest level in over a month.

Volume was nearly double normal activity, with 15.72M shares swapping hands.

Analyst commentary on Tesla was mixed today after the company reported a sequential drop in deliveries. Later in the week, Model 3 reviews could take the conversation in a different direction as the first deliveries are made.

Model 3 sales begin on July 28.

