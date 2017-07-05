Prothena announces mid-stage initiation of Parkinson's drug

Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA) announces the initiation of a Phase 2 study of PRX002 / RG7935 in early stage Parkinson’s disease.

The two-part PASADENA trial starts with a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, three-arm study with 300 patients to study efficacy and safety over 52 weeks.

The second part of the study features the 52-week blinded extension trial where placebo patients from the first part will get re-randomized onto one of the active doses.

Primary endpoint: measure the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale total score for each treatment arm, and the placebo arm then calculates the change from baseline.

Roche will conduct the PASADENA trial and the start of the study earned Prothena a $30M milestone payment, which the company earned in Q2.