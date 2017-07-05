Juniper Pharmaceutical investors reject one director

At an annual meeting, shareholders of Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP -2.9% ) have spoken out against one of the seven directors while signing off on other proxy items.

About 44% of votes cast were in favor of re-electing Dr. Frank Armstrong. He gave notice of resignation in accordance with by-laws after getting less than a majority.

Six other directors got majority support: Dr. Cristina Csimma, James Geraghty, Dr. Mary Ann Gray, Ann Merrifield, Dr. Nikin Patel and Alicia Secor.

Shareholders also approved PricewaterhouseCoopers as accountants; a nonbinding say-on-pay vote; and a nonbinding vote on setting annual say-on-pay votes.

The board will determine whether to accept or reject Armstrong's resignation and announce that decision within 90 days.