Aimco buys out JV partners in Palazzo properties

Aimco (NYSE:AIV) paid $451M for the 47% interest in the Palazzo joint venture, and now owns 100% of the three Palazzo communities - all located in the Mid-Wilshire district of L.A.

The purchase was funded by taking title subject to existing allocable debt of $140.5 million and by payment of $311 million in cash funded with borrowings until other properties in Rhode Island, Virginia, Maryland, and NJ are sold.

The leverage neutral transaction is expected to boost the free cash flow IRR by 150 basis points and increase Aimco's average monthly revenue per home by $65, not to mention shift capital from the Mid-Atlantic to the West Coast.