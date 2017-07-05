Moody's puts Illinois on review for downgrade to junk

Illinois looks set to pass a budget this week, with the legislature yesterday having overridden the governor's veto.

While the passing of a budget was thought to be enough to satisfy the ratings agencies, Moody's isn't swayed.

"The plan appears to lack concrete measures that will materially improve Illinois' long-term capacity to address its unfunded pension liabilities," says the agency, placing the state's GO rating (currently Baa3) under review for possible downgrade. Any downgrade would move the state's credit to junk status.

S&P recently downgraded and warned of a further move to junk if a budget wasn't passed. That agency is still to be heard from.

