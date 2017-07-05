Cross Country Healthcare closes Advantage buy, affirms guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN -0.5% ) has closed on its acquisition of Advantage RN and reaffirmed its guidance in the buyout's wake.

Cross Country has taken over substantially all of Advantage's assets for $88M, subject to a net working capital adjustment. At closing it paid $86.8M net of cash acquired, using $19.9M in cash on hand and $66.9M in borrowing (including a $40M term loan).

The company expects "meaningful earnings accretion in 2017" through scale and accelerated growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, it's reaffirming Q2 guidance for revenues of $207M-$212M (vs. consensus for $209.9M), gross profit margin to the higher end of 26%-26.5%, EBITDA to the upper end of $8M-$9M (vs. consensus for $8.73M) and EPS to the "high end" of $0.08-$0.10 (vs. $0.09 consensus).

It's holding a conference call tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the deal.