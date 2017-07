Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) matches estimates with its Q2 report.

Same-store sales were up 3% during the period vs. the +2.4% consensus estimate. A 4% gain at KFC was pulled back by a flat comp from Pizza Hut.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales improved 270 bps Y/Y to 15.3%. Restaurant margin was 16.0% of sales at KFC and 13.9% at Pizza Hut.

Delivery sales made up 13% of Yum's sales during the quarter.

