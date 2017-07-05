Stocks mostly higher as tech lifts Nasdaq

Stocks scored a narrow win in subdued activity following the July 4th holiday, as the Nasdaq was lifted by gains in tech stocks while weakness in energy shares weighed on the S&P and Dow.

Stocks were unmoved by the release of the Fed's June meeting minutes, which did little to change the market's expectations for December as the most likely time for the next rate hike announcement.

The tech sector (+1%) reclaimed all of Monday's losses, with chipmakers showing notable strength along with mega-cap names such as Micorsoft, Facebook and Alphabet.

Biotechs also enjoyed a solid showing, as the top biotech ETF jumped 1.4% and helping the broader health care sector (+0.5%) finish near the top of the day's leaderboard; financials (+0.2%) and industrials (+0.3%) also finished in the green.

The energy sector (-2%) tumbled as U.S. crude oil plunged 4.2% to settle at $45.10/bbl following reports that Russia will oppose any proposals to deepen the existing production cut agreement.

In the U.S. Treasury market, the 10-year yield fell 2 bps to 2.33% while the two-year yield settled unchanged at 1.41%.