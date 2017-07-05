Merck announces Keytruda clinical holds after patient deaths

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the FDA has placed clinical holds on three Keytruda combo therapy trials due to patient deaths.

The FDA’s Data Monitoring Committee had previously paused new patient enrollment on June 12 after more deaths were observed in the Keytruda arms of two of the trials, Keynote-183 and Keynote-185.

The FDA has now decided that the currently available data shows treatment risks outweighing potential benefits for multiple myeloma patients.

Cohort study Keynote-023 was put on partial clinical hold.