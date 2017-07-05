U.S. crude stocks fell 5.8M barrels last week, API says

The API reports a draw of 5.8M barrels of oil, for the week ending June 30, a much larger than expected decline than the consensus 1.6M-barrel draw in crude inventories.

Gasoline showed a decline of 5.7M barrels in gasoline supplies, while inventories of distillates rose by 400K barrels.

U.S. crude -3.2% at $45.56/bbl after-hours but better than the $45.13 end-of-day settlement.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI