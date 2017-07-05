Airbus seeks stake in U.S.-led German helicopter project

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) urges the German government to ensure that domestic firms get a big share of a nearly €4B contract earmarked for the country's next generation of heavy-lift military helicopters.

German defense officials have said they want a low-risk heavy-lift helicopter that already exists, which means the likely supplier would be one of the two biggest U.S. weapons makers - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) - but the program is "too big for Germany industry not to be involved," Airbus says.

The German companies want the German Defense Ministry to split the procurement of the helicopters from the work of certifying, managing and maintaining the new aircraft that will go on for decades.