Diebold -23% today after cutting full-year earnings, revenue outlook

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) plunged 23% in today's trade, hitting YTD lows, after lowering its FY 2017 guidance and offering cautious commentary ahead of Q2 results later this month.

DBD now sees FY 2017 EPS of $0.95-$1.15 from its earlier outlook for $1.40-$1.70 and well below the $1.58 analyst consensus estimate, while expecting 2017 revenues of $4.7B-$4.8B from $5B guidance and $5B analyst consensus.

DBD says its banking business is increasingly made up of large, complex projects with higher software content, resulting in a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle, thus the timing and volume of orders to date prompts the revision.

Also, DBD says the delay in systems rollouts will hurt its service business and pressure near-term profit margins.