PPG Industries upped to Buy at Argus as European economy improves

PPG Industries (PPG +0.1% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $136 price target at Argus, which cites expectations for improving economic conditions in the European market, which already accounts for nearly 30% of the company's total revenue.

Argus sees PPG's exposure to Europe yielding stronger revenue and margin growth, especially since the company is a top producer in the high-growth and high-margin coatings business.

Also, the firm says the failed bid to acquire Akzo Nobel does not affect PPG's status as an ongoing leader in the global coatings industry, and the company will be "an active participant" in future deals and industry-wide consolidation.