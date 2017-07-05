Report: Former Twitter COO on short list for Pandora chief's post

A former Twitter executive has an inside line on taking over at Pandora Media (P +1.4% ), the New York Post says.

Adam Bain, who was Twitter's chief operating officer until November, is on the short list, sources told the paper. But they say he hasn't had substantive talks with Spencer Stuart, the firm seeking the company's new chief.

His strength would be an ad background as Pandora looks to restart flagging growth in that area.

After taking over for exiting founder Tim Westerngren, acting chief Naveen Chopra is believed to be on the short list, along with former Yahoo exec Ross Levinsohn and new board member Jason Hirschhorn.

