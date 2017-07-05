Axis Capital acquiring reinsurer Novae for $604M

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS), a global specialty reinsurer, is acquiring diversified specialty reinsurer Novae Group in a $604M deal.

Novae operates through Lloyd's of London, and the combination will be a top 10 insurer at Lloyd's with a $2B presence in the London specialty market and $6B-plus in gross written premiums.

When the deal's done, Novae CEO Matthew Fosh will become the company's Executive Chair and report to Axis President/CEO Albert Benchimol.

The company expects the deal to close in Q4 after regulatory approval.