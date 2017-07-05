U.S. gas plunges as temps seen mostly normal in eastern third of U.S.

U.S. natural gas sold off along with crude oil today, tumbling 3.8% to settle at $2.849/MMBtu on forecasts for mild weather.

Temperatures look like they will be mostly normal in eastern third of U.S. during July 15-19, according to MDA Weather Services, as several weeks' speculation that a hot summer would send nat gas prices soaring has failed to materialize.

“If the heat is gonna come, it better get coming in July,” a senior market analyst at Price Futures Group tells Bloomberg. “If the summer is not that hot, I think you’re going to see downward pressure on prices.”

Stockpiles remain above normal for the time of year, and production is recovering from last year’s drop.

Most top gas producers fell sharply in today's trade: SWN -7.8% , CHK -6.6% , RRC -5.6% , AR -3.6% , EOG -2.2% , COG -0.9% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB