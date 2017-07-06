New CEO for Carbon Sciences

Carbon Sciences (OTCPK:CABN) appointed Gerard F. "Jerry" Hug as its new CEO.

Mr. Hug's primary focus will be on the Company's growth-by-acquisition strategy to extend its presence in the expected $23.1B cloud analytics market.

Most recently, Mr. Hug served as the Chief Executive Officer of SITO Mobile, Ltd.

"We are very excited to have Jerry serve in this capacity," said Bill Beifuss, the Company's president. "Our plan is to grow by acquiring cloud-based data collection and analytics services providers. Jerry brings the necessary skills and experience to put us solidly in this segment of the IT services market."

Press Release