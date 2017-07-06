Uber pauses unlicensed UberPOP service in Finland

Uber (Private:UBER) will suspend its unlicensed UberPOP service in Finland until next year when new deregulations will come into effect. The licensed UberBLACK service will continue operations.

Licensed Uber drivers in the country currently need to have taxi licenses and face fare restrictions and annual quotas to maintain a permit.

Next year’s deregulations will remove the fare restrictions and quotas.

Police have investigated Uber drivers for not having taxi permits and last week seized the assets of country manager Joel Jarvinen on allegations the company operates an illegal taxi service.

