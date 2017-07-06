Shire submits iNDA to FDA for SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) announces the submission of an investigational new drug application to the FDA for SHP654, also designated as BAX 888, an investigational factor VIII gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A.

SHP654 aims to protect hemophilia A patients against bleeds through the delivery of a long-term, constant level of factor expression.

Hemophilia A, the most common type of hemophilia, is a rare bleeding disorder that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to lack of clotting factor VIII in the blood, with more severity associated with lower amounts of factor.