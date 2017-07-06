FTI Consulting acquires CDG Group

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) acquired CDG Group for an undisclosed term.

As part of the transaction, 19 professionals, including five Senior Managing Directors, will join the Turnaround & Restructuring practice within the Company’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in the New York Metro region.

“FTI Consulting’s Turnaround and Restructuring practice is the industry leader, advising companies, creditors and investors in industries undergoing disruption and transformation. The addition of the CDG team deepens our company-side bench and expands our breadth of capabilities,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting."

