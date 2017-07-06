Tonix Pharmaceuticals announces conditional acceptance of Tonmya, proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL for the treatment of PTSD

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) reports that the FDA has conditionally accepted the proposed trade name Tonmya for TNX-102 SL* (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for the management of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Tonmya was designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA for the treatment of PTSD.

A request for name review will be submitted once the PTSD New Drug Application is submitted. FDA's final approval is subject to NDA approval. A request for review of Tonmya as the proposed name for TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia has been withdrawn at the FDA.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the federal registration of the Tonmya mark.