Tonix Pharmaceuticals announces conditional acceptance of Tonmya, proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL for the treatment of PTSD

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) reports that the FDA has conditionally accepted the proposed trade name Tonmya for TNX-102 SL* (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for the management of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Tonmya was designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA for the treatment of PTSD.
A request for name review will be submitted once the PTSD New Drug Application is submitted. FDA's final approval is subject to NDA approval. A request for review of Tonmya as the proposed name for TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia has been withdrawn at the FDA.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the federal registration of the Tonmya mark.
Shares are up 2% premarket on light volume.
