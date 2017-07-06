Ford posts strong growth in China

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China increased 15% in June to 100,561 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were up 9% to 70,021 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales increased 27% to 24,594 vehicles. Lincoln sales soared 84% to 4,165 units to mark its best performance for the month.

"We wrapped up the second quarter with strong sales of key vehicles including Ford Mondeo, Ford Edge and Lincoln MKC," says Ford Asia Pacific exec Mark Ovenden.

The automaker also issued a strong outlook for the Chinese auto industry in the back half of the year, although it warned on some tough comparisons in Q4 due to last year's rush by consumers to buy cars ahead of the purchase tax increase.

YTD Ford China sales -7% to 537,522 vehicles.

Ford China press release (.pdf)