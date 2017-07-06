Futures fall ahead of key data

U.S. stock index futures are flashing red, with the recent tech rally showing signs of faltering, as investors await a raft of economic data. Dow -0.3% ; S&P 500 -0.4% ; Nasdaq -0.8% .

ADP's private sector nonfarm payrolls report will be released shortly, which is often seen as a warmup act for the big Friday government jobs report, as well as weekly jobless claims and trade data.

Oil is up 1.4% at $45.75/bbl, gold is flat at $1222/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.37%.

