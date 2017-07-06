Apple switching to all OLED screens for next year's iPhones?

Nikkei sources suggest that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will use OLED screens in all of next year’s iPhones.

A source says Apple has tentative plans to release three phone models in 2H18 and all will feature OLED, whereas only the premium model this year is thought to include that type of screen.

The switch would benefit Samsung as the leading OLED maker. Samsung has a new South Korean facility planned next year to help keep up with demand.

Apple is considering a $1.75B to $2.62B investment in LG’s OLED production as a way to diversify suppliers.

Even with the investments, the OLED production market could fail to keep up with the demand of three iPhones.

Previously: Apple considering LG OLED investment (July 3)