Liberty Interactive buying the rest of HSN in $2.6B deal

"The addition of HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) will enhance QVC’s position as the leading global video eCommerce retailer," says Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) CEO Greg Maffei.

The deal for the remaining 62% of HSN will see HSN owners receiving 1.65 shares of QVCA for each share of HSNi they hold. Based on yesterday's close, it's a deal value of $2.6B, an equity value of $2.1B, and a price per share of $40.36 - a 29% premium to yesterday's close.

The deal is expected to close in Q4.

A conference call is set for 9 ET.