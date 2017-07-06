Tahoe Resources -24% as Guatemala suspends Escobal mining license

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) -24.7% premarket after Guatemala's Supreme Court provisionally suspends the license on its flagship Escobal operation, the world's third largest silver mine.

The temporary suspension supports a claim brought by an anti-mining group against Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines alleging that the government violated the local indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting the Escobal mining license to Tahoe's Guatemalan subsidiary.

The license will remain suspended while the action is being reviewed by the court; TAHO says the definitive constitutional claim and appeal process could take 12-18 months.